27 October 2025 Build 20530327 Edited 27 October 2025 – 17:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The Echo Paradox — 50% Off for Scream Fest

The portal’s open again.
If you’ve been waiting to enter The Echo Paradox, now’s the time! The game is 50% off during Steam Scream Fest.

Alongside the event, We’ve pushed a new patch focused on performance and stability so players can experience smoother runs across all dimensions.

Patch Notes

  • Improved overall performance and loading stability across multiple levels

  • Fixed rare crashes when interacting with tablets or dimension gateways

  • Adjusted lighting and post-processing in several areas for better atmosphere and clarity

  • Refined enemy behavior logic to reduce erratic movement bugs

  • Minor UI and audio tweaks for immersion consistency

  • General optimization and cleanup

Thank you to everyone who’s been reporting bugs, streaming, and helping The Echo Paradox grow — this update makes the experience stronger across the board.

Step through the portal again… or for the first time.
See how long you last.

