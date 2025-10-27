The Echo Paradox — 50% Off for Scream Fest

The portal’s open again.

If you’ve been waiting to enter The Echo Paradox, now’s the time! The game is 50% off during Steam Scream Fest.

Alongside the event, We’ve pushed a new patch focused on performance and stability so players can experience smoother runs across all dimensions.

Patch Notes

Improved overall performance and loading stability across multiple levels

Fixed rare crashes when interacting with tablets or dimension gateways

Adjusted lighting and post-processing in several areas for better atmosphere and clarity

Refined enemy behavior logic to reduce erratic movement bugs

Minor UI and audio tweaks for immersion consistency

General optimization and cleanup

Thank you to everyone who’s been reporting bugs, streaming, and helping The Echo Paradox grow — this update makes the experience stronger across the board.

Step through the portal again… or for the first time.

See how long you last.