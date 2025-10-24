Patch 8
Hey Spankrs,
Just a quick fix this morning from some fixes from last night! The biggest one was fixing the Chain stick, which broke after adding in a system to reduce the wobble for people who were getting motion sick from all the stick wiggling. It was the only stick effected, so I hadn't noticed it. Sorry about that!
Fixed a mistake from leaving the new Abstractulator in front of the boss door when testing,
Added a new Lore system to the map to help find lore and notes to collect for the Abstractulator,
Fixed the formatting on the Abstractulator to see all the text in all the logs,
Fixed incorrect positions for some decor in the dining room in the HQ,
Added a special cheat code PATCH7OOPSIE for current players to collect all the lore in the game, if they want to avoid backtracking,
Fixed issue with bugged skeleton in the Chain Stick that broke with the addition of the system to make the stick stiffer.
Changed files in this update