24 October 2025 Build 20530252 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:19:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 8

Hey Spankrs,
Just a quick fix this morning from some fixes from last night! The biggest one was fixing the Chain stick, which broke after adding in a system to reduce the wobble for people who were getting motion sick from all the stick wiggling. It was the only stick effected, so I hadn't noticed it. Sorry about that!


  • Fixed a mistake from leaving the new Abstractulator in front of the boss door when testing,

  • Added a new Lore system to the map to help find lore and notes to collect for the Abstractulator,

  • Fixed the formatting on the Abstractulator to see all the text in all the logs,

  • Fixed incorrect positions for some decor in the dining room in the HQ,

  • Added a special cheat code PATCH7OOPSIE for current players to collect all the lore in the game, if they want to avoid backtracking,

  • Fixed issue with bugged skeleton in the Chain Stick that broke with the addition of the system to make the stick stiffer.

