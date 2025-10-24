Hey everyone!

Last Friday, we released our very first Early Access update, and this is just the beginning! We plan to keep releasing updates every week, focusing on stability, gameplay balance, and your feedback.This week’s update comes with a bunch of fixes and improvements. Check out the full update notes here if you want all the details!

⚙️ Save System Improvements

We’re introducing a new multi-save feature that lets you keep several save files. No more losing progress while we continue to track down bugs.

🧭 Ja’far Update

Many newcomers found the game quite challenging, so we’ve decided to introduce Ja’far earlier in the experience. You’ll now meet him in the Main Hall, second floor, and he’ll gift you an extra set of accessories to help you start your journey a bit stronger.

🎃 Seasonal Events: Halloween Comes Early!

Even though we’re still in Early Access, we didn’t want to miss out on seasonal fun.

Our first limited-time event celebrates Halloween! From October 24th to November 7th, you can collect special items:

🎃 Pumpkin decorations from the carpenter

👗 Halloween costumes from Lucietta, who is sitting opposite of Ja’far on the second floor of the Main Hall

Don’t miss it, these spooky rewards are only available during the event!



