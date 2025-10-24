- 他校の特殊能力「徹底敬遠」を追加。
- 思い出「小さな巨人」（小三元に+4翻）を追加。
- 思い出「定石野球」（立直、ダブル立直、門前自摸、一発、平和、タンヤオに+1翻）を追加。
以下の機能修正を行いました。
- 七対子で字一色が成立したとき、灰の役満になる判定がされていなかったのを修正。
- 会話イベントの誤字を修正。
以下の機能変更を行いました。
- 「○からの風」の各種思い出のレアリティを変更。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update