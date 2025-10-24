 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20530106 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
以下の機能追加を行いました。
  • 他校の特殊能力「徹底敬遠」を追加。
  • 思い出「小さな巨人」（小三元に+4翻）を追加。
  • 思い出「定石野球」（立直、ダブル立直、門前自摸、一発、平和、タンヤオに+1翻）を追加。


以下の機能修正を行いました。
  • 七対子で字一色が成立したとき、灰の役満になる判定がされていなかったのを修正。
  • 会話イベントの誤字を修正。


以下の機能変更を行いました。
  • 「○からの風」の各種思い出のレアリティを変更。

Changed files in this update

Depot 3423381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link