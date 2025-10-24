 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530099 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

SHADOWBOX Windows Beta 1.55 Patch Notes

New Content:

-Additional fossils have been added to existing exhibits! This should hopefully tide you over while I'm hard at work building new exhibits set to release at the end of the year. You can now find:

  • A new Dictyoclostus bassi in the Kaibab Limestone

  • Two new Linoproductus in the Naco Formation

  • A sauropod eggshell fragment in Real, False, & Phony

  • A new Syringopora in the Martin Formation

  • The left quadrate of Jeyawati and Naashoibitosaurus in the Moreno Hill Formation

-Pronunciations added for Actinopterygii, Metoposauridae, Phytosauria, coprolite, Naashoibitosaurus, Linoproductus, and Sauropoda

-Two insects in amber (Dipteria and Formicidae) have been added to the Geological Eras Tour

If you are experiencing any new issues as a result of this update, please head over to the Steam Community Forum and let us know!

