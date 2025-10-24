Happy Halloween, passengers! 🦇

The biggest update of the year has arrived, and it marks the end of an important chapter for THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano. We want to thank everyone who has played during these months. Your support, feedback, and passion for the game have meant everything to us.

What's lurking in the shadows:

🚇 New Zone Unlocked - Navigate through treacherous new territory where deadly puzzles stand between you and freedom. One wrong move could be your last.

🐘 New Brainrot Character - A familiar desert elephant awaits in the darkness. But something's not quite right about him...

🏆 New Achievements - More secrets to unlock, more challenges to conquer. Do you have what it takes to collect them all?

Perfect for Halloween Night

THE LAST TRAIN: Baquedano is the ideal experience for a terrifying Halloween evening. We're incredibly grateful to see your streams and videos during these spooky dates. We watch every single one of them, and your reactions fuel our nightmares (in the best way possible).

So dim the lights, grab your headphones, and prepare for the last ride of the season.

We hope you have an absolutely horrifying night. 🚇💀