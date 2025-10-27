 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20530062 Edited 27 October 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses mostly on improving in-game instructions and guides, especially regarding high scores.

Score calculation from kill events (multiple termination, termination streaks) has been changed. Now each additional kill will always increase the score bonus. Together with some other tweaks, this makes earning score slightly easier than before. Kill streak progression and final score bonus is now visualized with an indicator at the location of the kill.

Message texts have been shortened and their timing adjusted so that player sees the instruction texts at the right time and has more time to read them. An additional direction indicator has been added that guides player toward the most important items like the extraction zone at the and of mission or to medical stations when badly hurt.

There are also many minor visual improvements like added "juice" to score indicator, more plant variants, adjusted dynamic lights, animated extraction zone marker and added progress bar while compiling shaders.

And last but not least, this updated adds achievements!

