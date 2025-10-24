Added [Difficulty] option, please change it in the settings menu. You can now freely adjust enemy damage multiplier, Money & EXP multiplier of battle, Money & EXP multiplier of Mission, Weekly Income multiplier, and turn on/off Morale setting.

Balanced accessories stat according to their rarity.

Adjusted some texts and translations to match actual effects.

Allowed auto-battle combats in any Mine Cave exploration points.

Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Bei-Chen Training Ground] during the [A WIND AND SNOWY NIGHT] Mission.

Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Prison].

Fixed an issue where failing the combat of the [MUZZLE] Mission would cause abnormalities.

Fixed an issue where failing to interact with the [Drunken Strongman] again if you lose to him.

Fixed an issue where failing to interact with [Sif Ampel] after completing the [WASTELAND DRIFTER] Mission.

Fixed an issue where special dialogue options would improperly repeat after interacting with the [Poor Tailor].

Fixed an issue where using [One-Word Scripture] would grant the improper [Crescent Slash] Skill.

Fixed an issue where abnormal options would appear in [Endfield].