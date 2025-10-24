 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530059 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added [Difficulty] option, please change it in the settings menu. You can now freely adjust enemy damage multiplier, Money & EXP multiplier of battle, Money & EXP multiplier of Mission, Weekly Income multiplier, and turn on/off Morale setting.

Adjustments

  • Replaced [Arcane Society Mage]'s Physical Power with Energy Power.

  • Allowed auto-battle combats in any Mine Cave exploration points.

  • Adjusted some texts and translations to match actual effects.

  • Balanced accessories stat according to their rarity.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Bei-Chen Training Ground] during the [A WIND AND SNOWY NIGHT] Mission.

  • Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Prison].

  • Fixed an issue where failing the combat of the [MUZZLE] Mission would cause abnormalities.

  • Fixed an issue where failing to interact with the [Drunken Strongman] again if you lose to him.

  • Fixed an issue where failing to interact with [Sif Ampel] after completing the [WASTELAND DRIFTER] Mission.

  • Fixed an issue where special dialogue options would improperly repeat after interacting with the [Poor Tailor].

  • Fixed an issue where using [One-Word Scripture] would grant the improper [Crescent Slash] Skill.

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal options would appear in [Endfield].

  • Fixed several other known issues.

