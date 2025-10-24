New Content
Added [Difficulty] option, please change it in the settings menu. You can now freely adjust enemy damage multiplier, Money & EXP multiplier of battle, Money & EXP multiplier of Mission, Weekly Income multiplier, and turn on/off Morale setting.
Adjustments
Replaced [Arcane Society Mage]'s Physical Power with Energy Power.
Allowed auto-battle combats in any Mine Cave exploration points.
Adjusted some texts and translations to match actual effects.
Balanced accessories stat according to their rarity.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Bei-Chen Training Ground] during the [A WIND AND SNOWY NIGHT] Mission.
Fixed an issue where players could not leave the [Prison].
Fixed an issue where failing the combat of the [MUZZLE] Mission would cause abnormalities.
Fixed an issue where failing to interact with the [Drunken Strongman] again if you lose to him.
Fixed an issue where failing to interact with [Sif Ampel] after completing the [WASTELAND DRIFTER] Mission.
Fixed an issue where special dialogue options would improperly repeat after interacting with the [Poor Tailor].
Fixed an issue where using [One-Word Scripture] would grant the improper [Crescent Slash] Skill.
Fixed an issue where abnormal options would appear in [Endfield].
Fixed several other known issues.
