When I was planning for this I thought it was going to be a "medium" update but I just kept adding more and more and so here we are!



Major Features

Handmade maps!

After level 6 there is a chance that the maps will be chosen from a pool of handmade maps. These tend to be more interesting than the standard randomly generated ones. And... they're moddable! So modders can make their own. Here's a tutorial on how to make your own handmade maps



Maladies!

Maladies are runes that provide a negative effect but grant you additional Skill Points in return. They will be a great way to push deeper into Rune synergies while also making Spellmaons more difficult for seasoned players!



Gripthulu Returns!! Long awaited and often asked for - the fan favorite Gripthulu is back!



Desktop Pet

About a year ago a Discord user (shout out to Tea Demon), made the game small in windowed mode so he could chill with a Spellmason on his desktop. This led me to have the idea to create an official desktop pet as a cosmetic-only DLC! It's a fun way to have spellmasons's characters chill with you and also a great way to support development of Spellmasons and it's only $3 :)



You can find the Spellmasons Desktop Pet here: Spellmasons Desktop Pet



And if you want to support my work even more you can become a Patreon Member and get access to an exclusive Channel in the discord as well as early access to development builds!

patreon.com/jogamedev



Full Change log Below:



- Features

- Gripthulu returns!

- Green Glops can now merge with other Green Glops

- Dark Priest has new AOE cast ability

- New "Skip Upgrade" option grants SP for Spellmason and Goru (and spends SP for Deathmason since skipping is an advantage for him)

- Add Difficulty options to hotseat multiplayer (Thanks Orthoros)

- New Corrupted Ancient enemy deals damage as a % of your health

- Maladies! (Runes that are negative but grant SP) - Maladies are available to modders!

- Hemorrhage (thanks Rampantgecko)

- Rift

- Doomed

- Nuclear Option (thanks Entchenklein)

- Statue (thanks Bug Jones and Mr. Big Shot)

- Anemic

- There will be more maladies added in the future, this is just a start!

- (Secret, hidden) Guns?!?

- Custom Hand-made maps. Some maps after level 6 will be chosen from a pool of hand made maps which are more interesting than the randomly generated ones.

- Right now there are 11 handmade maps

- These can be modded too!

- New "Spellmasons Desktop Pet DLC" is avaialble now if you've ever wanted a Spellmason and friends to chill with you on your desktop, now you can; and it's a great way to support development! 😊

- Familiars!

- Goru-specific runes

- Increase starting Souls

- Increase max souls

- Added "Runic" rarity for Spells that are only obtainable through runes

- After level 5 some units will have a Bounty even if there are no bounty hunters (Thanks Weedybird)





- Balancing

- Goru has a max soul limit (similar to max mana) that can be upgraded via runes

- Deathmason's cards per round growth has been reduced by 1

- Damage Limiter Champion modifier (nerfed) caps damage at 10% of unit's max health (Thanks bozoberg from Steam)

- Make Teach spell require Clone and decrease rarity from Rare to Special (Thanks Weedybird)

- Multicasting capture soul increases health threshold (Thanks Bug Jones!)

- Prevent Bolt radius from growing on it's own when stacking bolt (Radius will still increase with the Plus Radius Spell) - (Sorry speedrunners, it had to happen)

- Nerf Curse Immunity Champion Modifier. It now causes the holder to heal depending on how many curses they have on them rather than purify curses which previously completely eliminated curse-builds as an option

- Increase cost of Deathmason-specific runes

- Remove Self Invulnerability rune because there were several cases where it didn't work as expected that was frustrating folks (Note: Blood Letting still exists)

- Buff Mana on Kill rune

- Purify spell now turns red portals into blue portals!

- Send Mana spell now provides cards to Deathmason and Souls to Goru (thanks Katrina!)

- Buff Mana Steal

- Balance: For the Doom Scroll mod: Pillars and Altars will only ever polymorph into each other (never into other units)

- Creeping Death only triggers when you kill enemy units





- Bug Fixes

- Fix animation for Soul Shard

- Fix showing the soul cost of cards when selecting them as an upgrade as Goru

- Prevent soul particles from sticking around in multiplayer when they're actually gone

- Fix multiple bugs in hotseat multiplayer when playing with multiple wizard types

- Fix subsprite images now persist through merging

- Fix chatbox to stay open until closed intentionally (for Calvin Anderson!)

- Optimization: Limit max size of UI Circle even if true radius is bigger to prevent renderer lag out (Thanks Suly Katze)

- Fix shield quantity and soul fragments showing as a decimal





- i18n: German

- Accessibility

- Text Size Override (Thanks kyleadolson!)

- Hide animated card draws for Deathmason (Thanks Golden Walrus)