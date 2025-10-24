 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20530056 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello spellcasters!

When I was planning for this I thought it was going to be a "medium" update but I just kept adding more and more and so here we are!

Major Features

Handmade maps!
After level 6 there is a chance that the maps will be chosen from a pool of handmade maps. These tend to be more interesting than the standard randomly generated ones. And... they're moddable! So modders can make their own. Here's a tutorial on how to make your own handmade maps

Maladies!
Maladies are runes that provide a negative effect but grant you additional Skill Points in return. They will be a great way to push deeper into Rune synergies while also making Spellmaons more difficult for seasoned players!

Gripthulu Returns!! Long awaited and often asked for - the fan favorite Gripthulu is back!

Desktop Pet

About a year ago a Discord user (shout out to Tea Demon), made the game small in windowed mode so he could chill with a Spellmason on his desktop. This led me to have the idea to create an official desktop pet as a cosmetic-only DLC! It's a fun way to have spellmasons's characters chill with you and also a great way to support development of Spellmasons and it's only $3 :)

You can find the Spellmasons Desktop Pet here: Spellmasons Desktop Pet

And if you want to support my work even more you can become a Patreon Member and get access to an exclusive Channel in the discord as well as early access to development builds!
patreon.com/jogamedev


Full Change log Below:

- Features

    - Gripthulu returns!

    - Green Glops can now merge with other Green Glops

    - Dark Priest has new AOE cast ability

    - New "Skip Upgrade" option grants SP for Spellmason and Goru (and spends SP for Deathmason since skipping is an advantage for him)

    - Add Difficulty options to hotseat multiplayer (Thanks Orthoros)

    - New Corrupted Ancient enemy deals damage as a % of your health

    - Maladies! (Runes that are negative but grant SP) - Maladies are available to modders!

        - Hemorrhage (thanks Rampantgecko)

        - Rift

        - Doomed

        - Nuclear Option (thanks Entchenklein)

        - Statue (thanks Bug Jones and Mr. Big Shot)

        - Anemic

        - There will be more maladies added in the future, this is just a start!

    - (Secret, hidden) Guns?!?

    - Custom Hand-made maps.  Some maps after level 6 will be chosen from a pool of hand made maps which are more interesting than the randomly generated ones.

        - Right now there are 11 handmade maps

        - These can be modded too!

    - New "Spellmasons Desktop Pet DLC" is avaialble now if you've ever wanted a Spellmason and friends to chill with you on your desktop, now you can; and it's a great way to support development! 😊

    - Familiars!

    - Goru-specific runes

        - Increase starting Souls

        - Increase max souls

    - Added "Runic" rarity for Spells that are only obtainable through runes

    - After level 5 some units will have a Bounty even if there are no bounty hunters (Thanks Weedybird)


- Balancing

    - Goru has a max soul limit (similar to max mana) that can be upgraded via runes

    - Deathmason's cards per round growth has been reduced by 1

    - Damage Limiter Champion modifier (nerfed) caps damage at 10% of unit's max health (Thanks bozoberg from Steam)

    - Make Teach spell require Clone and decrease rarity from Rare to Special (Thanks Weedybird)

    - Multicasting capture soul increases health threshold (Thanks Bug Jones!)

    - Prevent Bolt radius from growing on it's own when stacking bolt (Radius will still increase with the Plus Radius Spell) - (Sorry speedrunners, it had to happen)

    - Nerf Curse Immunity Champion Modifier.  It now causes the holder to heal depending on how many curses they have on them rather than purify curses which previously completely eliminated curse-builds as an option

    - Increase cost of Deathmason-specific runes

    - Remove Self Invulnerability rune because there were several cases where it didn't work as expected that was frustrating folks (Note: Blood Letting still exists)

    - Buff Mana on Kill rune

    - Purify spell now turns red portals into blue portals!

    - Send Mana spell now provides cards to Deathmason and Souls to Goru (thanks Katrina!)

    - Buff Mana Steal

    - Balance: For the Doom Scroll mod: Pillars and Altars will only ever polymorph into each other (never into other units)

    - Creeping Death only triggers when you kill enemy units

- Bug Fixes

    - Fix animation for Soul Shard

    - Fix showing the soul cost of cards when selecting them as an upgrade as Goru

    - Prevent soul particles from sticking around in multiplayer when they're actually gone

    - Fix multiple bugs in hotseat multiplayer when playing with multiple wizard types

    - Fix subsprite images now persist through merging

    - Fix chatbox to stay open until closed intentionally (for Calvin Anderson!)

    - Optimization: Limit max size of UI Circle even if true radius is bigger to prevent renderer lag out (Thanks Suly Katze)

    - Fix shield quantity and soul fragments showing as a decimal


- i18n: German

- Accessibility

    - Text Size Override (Thanks kyleadolson!)

    - Hide animated card draws for Deathmason (Thanks Golden Walrus)

