Hello spellcasters!
When I was planning for this I thought it was going to be a "medium" update but I just kept adding more and more and so here we are!
Major Features
Handmade maps!
After level 6 there is a chance that the maps will be chosen from a pool of handmade maps. These tend to be more interesting than the standard randomly generated ones. And... they're moddable! So modders can make their own. Here's a tutorial on how to make your own handmade maps
Maladies!
Maladies are runes that provide a negative effect but grant you additional Skill Points in return. They will be a great way to push deeper into Rune synergies while also making Spellmaons more difficult for seasoned players!
Gripthulu Returns!! Long awaited and often asked for - the fan favorite Gripthulu is back!
Desktop Pet
About a year ago a Discord user (shout out to Tea Demon), made the game small in windowed mode so he could chill with a Spellmason on his desktop. This led me to have the idea to create an official desktop pet as a cosmetic-only DLC! It's a fun way to have spellmasons's characters chill with you and also a great way to support development of Spellmasons and it's only $3 :)
You can find the Spellmasons Desktop Pet here: Spellmasons Desktop Pet
And if you want to support my work even more you can become a Patreon Member and get access to an exclusive Channel in the discord as well as early access to development builds!
patreon.com/jogamedev
Full Change log Below:
- Features
- Gripthulu returns!
- Green Glops can now merge with other Green Glops
- Dark Priest has new AOE cast ability
- New "Skip Upgrade" option grants SP for Spellmason and Goru (and spends SP for Deathmason since skipping is an advantage for him)
- Add Difficulty options to hotseat multiplayer (Thanks Orthoros)
- New Corrupted Ancient enemy deals damage as a % of your health
- Maladies! (Runes that are negative but grant SP) - Maladies are available to modders!
- Hemorrhage (thanks Rampantgecko)
- Rift
- Doomed
- Nuclear Option (thanks Entchenklein)
- Statue (thanks Bug Jones and Mr. Big Shot)
- Anemic
- There will be more maladies added in the future, this is just a start!
- (Secret, hidden) Guns?!?
- Custom Hand-made maps. Some maps after level 6 will be chosen from a pool of hand made maps which are more interesting than the randomly generated ones.
- Right now there are 11 handmade maps
- These can be modded too!
- New "Spellmasons Desktop Pet DLC" is avaialble now if you've ever wanted a Spellmason and friends to chill with you on your desktop, now you can; and it's a great way to support development! 😊
- Familiars!
- Goru-specific runes
- Increase starting Souls
- Increase max souls
- Added "Runic" rarity for Spells that are only obtainable through runes
- After level 5 some units will have a Bounty even if there are no bounty hunters (Thanks Weedybird)
- Balancing
- Goru has a max soul limit (similar to max mana) that can be upgraded via runes
- Deathmason's cards per round growth has been reduced by 1
- Damage Limiter Champion modifier (nerfed) caps damage at 10% of unit's max health (Thanks bozoberg from Steam)
- Make Teach spell require Clone and decrease rarity from Rare to Special (Thanks Weedybird)
- Multicasting capture soul increases health threshold (Thanks Bug Jones!)
- Prevent Bolt radius from growing on it's own when stacking bolt (Radius will still increase with the Plus Radius Spell) - (Sorry speedrunners, it had to happen)
- Nerf Curse Immunity Champion Modifier. It now causes the holder to heal depending on how many curses they have on them rather than purify curses which previously completely eliminated curse-builds as an option
- Increase cost of Deathmason-specific runes
- Remove Self Invulnerability rune because there were several cases where it didn't work as expected that was frustrating folks (Note: Blood Letting still exists)
- Buff Mana on Kill rune
- Purify spell now turns red portals into blue portals!
- Send Mana spell now provides cards to Deathmason and Souls to Goru (thanks Katrina!)
- Buff Mana Steal
- Balance: For the Doom Scroll mod: Pillars and Altars will only ever polymorph into each other (never into other units)
- Creeping Death only triggers when you kill enemy units
- Bug Fixes
- Fix animation for Soul Shard
- Fix showing the soul cost of cards when selecting them as an upgrade as Goru
- Prevent soul particles from sticking around in multiplayer when they're actually gone
- Fix multiple bugs in hotseat multiplayer when playing with multiple wizard types
- Fix subsprite images now persist through merging
- Fix chatbox to stay open until closed intentionally (for Calvin Anderson!)
- Optimization: Limit max size of UI Circle even if true radius is bigger to prevent renderer lag out (Thanks Suly Katze)
- Fix shield quantity and soul fragments showing as a decimal
- i18n: German
- Accessibility
- Text Size Override (Thanks kyleadolson!)
- Hide animated card draws for Deathmason (Thanks Golden Walrus)
Changed files in this update