Goldpine City is getting spooky once again! 👻



🧡 What’s New:



🕶️ Pumpkin Mask – wear it proud, scare the crowd!

🧛 Halloween Costume – bring fear and style to the streets!

🌆 Halloween Environment Update – pumpkins, fog, and eerie lights all over Goldpine!



🍕 New Job Added:



Reggie needs your help delivering pizzas around the city! 🍕💨

Time’s ticking don’t keep those hungry customers waiting!



💥 Other Improvements:



⚙️ General bug fixes and performance tweaks

🎨 Graphics updates – smoother visuals, better lighting, and improved atmosphere



🕯️ The Halloween Event runs until November 3 – jump in before it disappears into the night!

See you in Goldpine, heroes. 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️