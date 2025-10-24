Goldpine City is getting spooky once again! 👻
🧡 What’s New:
🕶️ Pumpkin Mask – wear it proud, scare the crowd!
🧛 Halloween Costume – bring fear and style to the streets!
🌆 Halloween Environment Update – pumpkins, fog, and eerie lights all over Goldpine!
🍕 New Job Added:
Reggie needs your help delivering pizzas around the city! 🍕💨
Time’s ticking don’t keep those hungry customers waiting!
💥 Other Improvements:
⚙️ General bug fixes and performance tweaks
🎨 Graphics updates – smoother visuals, better lighting, and improved atmosphere
🕯️ The Halloween Event runs until November 3 – jump in before it disappears into the night!
See you in Goldpine, heroes. 🦸♂️🦸♀️
🗞️ WEEKLY UPDATE – HALLOWEEN SPECIAL! 🎃🕸️
