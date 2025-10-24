 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20529940 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Goldpine City is getting spooky once again! 👻

🧡 What’s New:

🕶️ Pumpkin Mask – wear it proud, scare the crowd!
🧛 Halloween Costume – bring fear and style to the streets!
🌆 Halloween Environment Update – pumpkins, fog, and eerie lights all over Goldpine!

🍕 New Job Added:

Reggie needs your help delivering pizzas around the city! 🍕💨
Time’s ticking don’t keep those hungry customers waiting!

💥 Other Improvements:

⚙️ General bug fixes and performance tweaks
🎨 Graphics updates – smoother visuals, better lighting, and improved atmosphere

🕯️ The Halloween Event runs until November 3 – jump in before it disappears into the night!
See you in Goldpine, heroes. 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️

Changed files in this update

Depot 3531261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link