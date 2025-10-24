Read the full changelog below

Fixed Busted foot being listed as a major wound (it functioned as a minor wound in all other respects).



being listed as a major wound (it functioned as a minor wound in all other respects). Fixed one-shot and the backstreet clinic listing incorrect implant timings pre-install.



Fixed some typos and other bugs; thanks for the reports!



Today we've got a few smaller things for you. The focus is on Willow's potential career as a contract killer. This was old content, so was well overdue a refresh. But don't worry, there's plenty more planned for Willow too.Irene also had a fair bit of work; as mentioned on a recent Patreon developer commentary, more and more work is going into the NPCs' inner lives, and it was Irene's turn next. The game now simulates in the background what she's up to with her crew, how much pain her arm is giving her and other things. And, of course, there's a lot more planned for her too.is slightly more advanced content for people familiar with the airport. It's primarily a way to use yourinfo for now, but it also ties into the start of establishing an international trade network. And for that, you'll need to have contacts dotted around the world, such as Crissi, Zane or Kristoff (more options to follow).And don't forget theevent, coming very soon!