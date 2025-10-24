Hi everyone, I’ve got huge news:

Slots & Daggers is OUT NOW!

If you love weird fantasy worlds, strange little guys, old school crunchy hiphop drum machines, addictive arcade games that go “PLING PLING PLING” as they spit out little coins, and classic roguelike mechanics, then you’ll love this!



Here are some really cool things that have happened since we launched the demo:

Over 70,000 of you have wishlisted in less than three months!

Future Games Show awarded Slots & Daggers a gold medal for best demo in Steam next fest !

Northernlion played the demo and said he’ll definitely be playing the full game when it comes out!

GamesRadar+ said it was their favourite roguelike in Steam Next Fest !



Thanks so much to all of you who played the demo and wishlisted the game, it’s been amazing to hear your thoughts so far! Now enough talk, more spins! I hope you enjoy the game as much as I have enjoyed making it.

Talk soon,

Friedemann



