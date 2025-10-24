 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529932 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:19:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone, I’ve got huge news:

Slots & Daggers is OUT NOW!

If you love weird fantasy worlds, strange little guys, old school crunchy hiphop drum machines, addictive arcade games that go “PLING PLING PLING” as they spit out little coins, and classic roguelike mechanics, then you’ll love this! 

Here are some really cool things that have happened since we launched the demo:

Thanks so much to all of you who played the demo and wishlisted the game, it’s been amazing to hear your thoughts so far! Now enough talk, more spins! I hope you enjoy the game as much as I have enjoyed making it.

Talk soon,

Friedemann


