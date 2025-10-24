Tumori Tribes

7 units, each with its upgraded version



Warmachine: the Goo Spitter



13 Commanders



Unique base buildings (including item storage!), siege battle map and base music theme



Biomacer faction skill



Sovereign Fleet Campaign

4 levels, 8 intro and outro screens



2 new music themes



(Hopefully not a spoiler) Encounter both your old enemies and the Tumori Tribes!



Content and features

New skirmish maps - Lost Connection and One Way Out



and Spawner buildings on the exploration map for each faction



on the exploration map for each faction Scrapyard workshop sells different warmachines



sells different warmachines One-way teleports



Encyclopedia with all commanders and units organized by faction



Improved calendar panel layout with colored phase text and custom icons for different cycle events



Icons of different layouts in map generator



Added commander bio to commander tooltips in scenario configuration and encyclopedia



Academy upgrade that allows to research abilities can now be used repeatedly but with increasing cost



New music jingles for map win/loss screen ♫



New music theme for Orbit, improved music crossfades, fixed a couple of cases of volume jumps, for example after battle ♫



Improvements in various sound effects: item pickups, Cannon explosion, Sawty jump, crystal biome ambience, Worm underground movement, a few healing effects, Show Resources and Treasures



Editor: New event action for controlling commander orientation



Editor: New event action, configurable delay/wait



Editor: Implemented a manipulate-commanders command to disable tracking of a commander as must-stay-alive in victory conditions



Editor: New reward for defeating selected neutral army: a fusion core



Editor: Automatic synchronization of colors of connected teleports



Editor: Spawners can be configured to match the faction of a base (as the player can select the faction when starting the map)



Fixes

Roadmap

Hi everybody, great news today! We just released the next major content update for Heroes of Science and Fiction with both a new factions and a new campaign!We hope you'll enjoy the new content and all the included improvements!Play as an ancient race of intelligent parasitic aliens that posess different hosts!Follow Annika Finch, a famous young Sovereign captain on her journey and see some of the dark secrets of the Siren System finally uncovered!- Updated Unity to 2020.3.49f1 with a fix of the recently discovered security vulnerability, fixed what got broken by this upgrade- Hotfixed any human in hotseat mode getting defeated caused the dialog to force return to main menu- Fixed unit models with multiple materials not correctly flashing white when hit- Fixed 6-unit armies sometimes spawning in different order than the order of units in the army- Fixed a few issues with difficulty settings not correctly carried over between campaign maps- Fixed bases remembered in fog of war had different name than the actual base at their position- Fixed missing unit icon on discovered neutral armies, fixed inconsistency in tooltips of discovered neutral armies- Fixed AI sometimes attacking dead units- Fixed Mysterious Wanderers/Traveling Merchants could decide to block a bridge- Fixed tooltips on consumables in hero action selector weren't taking in account reordering of these items by availability and sometimes showing tooltip for the wrong item- Fixed resource collectors could spawn over pickable resources during cycle event- Fixed skills forgotten at an altar of clean slate not available to be learned again- Fixed hacked and hypnotized status effects- Fixed some typos and minor issues in textsHere's an updated roadmap for the rest of Early Access - we're getting there! :)

