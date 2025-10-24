 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Deadlock Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20529868 Edited 25 October 2025 – 02:32:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is my first commercial game, and I couldn't be more proud that it's finally out! A HUUUGE thank you goes to my girlfriend Roberta, who wrote most of the dialogue, and helped keep me sane during development, my awesome artist friend Tanupoki, who took care of all the character art, and my best friend and roommate Paolo for always supporting me, and keeping the house livable while I was fixing bugs at 6AM! If you're interested, the game's entire development process is showcased in this video!


I hope you enjoy Love Craft! ❤️

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link