This is my first commercial game, and I couldn't be more proud that it's finally out! A HUUUGE thank you goes to my girlfriend Roberta, who wrote most of the dialogue, and helped keep me sane during development, my awesome artist friend Tanupoki, who took care of all the character art, and my best friend and roommate Paolo for always supporting me, and keeping the house livable while I was fixing bugs at 6AM! If you're interested, the game's entire development process is showcased in this video!



I hope you enjoy Love Craft! ❤️

