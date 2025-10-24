PC specific changes:
- There are now 2 UI options for wider screens: mini mode and MAXI MODE
- "there was an error" messages should be much less frequent, and full messages can be found in the logs
- macOS is supported
Idle Iktah changes:
- Add Production and Status Logs
- Add settings & alternate style for status updates
- Fix some missing pets not showing as missing
- Fix notifications not respecting Harvest gear
- Fix buttons pushed off screen in Larch Shop
- Fix Lunar Ring not glowing during full moon
- Fix infrastructure remaining xp display bug
- Fix mentoring xp + durations not updating
- Fix Larch icon cost (in App Icon settings)
- Fix Outer Lands button semantics
- Translation fixes
Changed files in this update