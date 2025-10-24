 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20529827 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

PC specific changes:
- There are now 2 UI options for wider screens: mini mode and MAXI MODE

- "there was an error" messages should be much less frequent, and full messages can be found in the logs
- macOS is supported

Idle Iktah changes:

- Add Production and Status Logs

- Add settings & alternate style for status updates

- Fix some missing pets not showing as missing

- Fix notifications not respecting Harvest gear

- Fix buttons pushed off screen in Larch Shop

- Fix Lunar Ring not glowing during full moon

- Fix infrastructure remaining xp display bug

- Fix mentoring xp + durations not updating

- Fix Larch icon cost (in App Icon settings)

- Fix Outer Lands button semantics

- Translation fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3836411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link