PC specific changes:

- There are now 2 UI options for wider screens: mini mode and MAXI MODE

- "there was an error" messages should be much less frequent, and full messages can be found in the logs

- macOS is supported



Idle Iktah changes:

- Add Production and Status Logs

- Add settings & alternate style for status updates

- Fix some missing pets not showing as missing

- Fix notifications not respecting Harvest gear

- Fix buttons pushed off screen in Larch Shop

- Fix Lunar Ring not glowing during full moon

- Fix infrastructure remaining xp display bug

- Fix mentoring xp + durations not updating

- Fix Larch icon cost (in App Icon settings)

- Fix Outer Lands button semantics

- Translation fixes