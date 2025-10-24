Hello all! 🎃

The spoooooky season is upon us! What better time to unleash a major game update on our unsuspecting fans?

This update includes bug fixes, gameplay balancing, new achievements, and of course — lots of new content!

Enjoy your Halloween season, everyone! 👻

✅ Fixed Issues

Candle Softlock (Shelly’s Art Room) Fixed a softlock where candle interactions in Shelly's room could get the player trapped.

Game Clock Compatibility with Old Saves Fixed an issue where the in-game clock wouldn’t function with saves created before the feature’s introduction. The clock option now remains hidden unless you start a new game or load a save where the clock initialized correctly.

Fridge Scene “Exit” Prompt Missing Fixed an issue where the “Exit” interaction would not appear during the fridge sequence.

Hidden Room (Chalk Drawing) Light Detection Fixed issue where entering the hidden room with the lighter already on still triggered “I need light.”

Organ Puzzle Stuck State Fixed an edge case issue where rearranging organs in an incorrect order and moving them again caused the puzzle to become stuck.

Hidden Room 2 – Save Menu Issue Fixed a bug where the save menu would not function correctly.



⚙️ Improvements

Low Sanity Necklace Interaction (Bathroom) Fixed issue where using the necklace below 20 sanity only triggered an error sound. Now, Sarah explains the problem, and a candle spawns in the hallway to grant +15 sanity .

Sanity Recovery (Beanbag) You now gain sanity when sitting on the beanbag and listening to music.

Candle Hint System Added an automatic hint when you run out of candles, pointing you to nearby locations where you can find more.

Inventory Scrolling You can now scroll with the middle mouse in any of the 4 tabs.





📦 New Content

Mr. Happy Tea Party Mr. Happy Tea Party can be accessed by going into the guest rooms (Mouse/Necklace room) and picking up the chalk. A new door will trigger in the Tea Room. Contains new dialogue. New lore letters. New puzzle.

Hard Mode New Hard Mode is now available after finishing the main game. This mode is currently experimental and may have additional options added to it. After finishing the game, go back to the Title Screen — the option can be accessed there.

Game Timer The game now has a timer that shows how much time the player spends in the house. The option is enabled by default and can be accessed by hovering the mouse over the top left corner of the screen (Option requires new game to trigger). The option can be enabled/disabled via options. The timer will display the final time at the end of a session. Based on how quickly players finish the game, it will trigger a Steam achievement.

Add ability to place lit candles You can now add lit candles the same way as normal candles.

Automatic Halloween Mode Internal timer now activates Halloween assets automatically every year on October 31st .



✨Steam Achievements

Unlock Hardcore Mode

Speed King

Hardcore (No Saves)

Thank you all so much for your patience and support. Feel free to join our Discord or post on the community forums with any issues or questions you may have.

Sincerely,

The Scared Stupid Inc. Team