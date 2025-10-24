Hello! Here is the promised Friday update. Still plenty of work to do, but reports seem to indicate the game is much more stable (!) now. So here's what's new.

FEATURE: There is now a Steam Workshop for SH2, where you can upload and subscribe to other player's ponies. ** THIS IS STILL UNDER TESTING! ** Packs you subscribe to should appear in your Documents>slaughterHorse2>Workshop folder to import via the QR loader on the Custom Pony screen. To upload your own QR code ponies, in the "Steam>steamapps>common>Slaughter Horse 2>SteamWorkshopUploader" folder is the app to submit packs to the workshop. Let me know how you get on!

As of now, it's single QR code ponies only - not whole sets, although you can put more than one QR pony in a workshop pack. I'll take a look at that later.

BUGFIX: Bug where you could murder a pony who was already dead.

BUGFIX: Options button no longer shows up on update bulletin.

BUGFIX: Pet names should now be remembered correctly, as is your chosen pony set and town name.

BUGFIX: If you send your pet to raid the crematorium and they find it empty, you can now exit without being trapped in there.

BUGFIX: A visit from the Preacher now blocks you correctly.

GAMEPLAY: You should now not find yourself being constantly hanged when there is generally low suspicion in the town unless you are in fact more suspicious or insane than anyone else.

FEATURE: If you click on a fanart poster in the kitchen, you now get a better look at it.

GRAPHICS: Full Investigation particles restored.

GRAPHICS: When your pet raids the crematorium, you now see a third-person view of them.

GRAPHICS: A little glow-up for the Night Mare.

MUSIC: Night Mare's loop changed to something more sinster and less elevator music.

*KNOWN ISSUES*

Currently, the Magician can spawn as a race other than Unicorn and the Noble too.

The Magician does not yet attack you, as I have yet to fathom out how this is going to work!

Cakes need work.

Torture works, but is unfinished.