Trick or treat, fighters!

We’ve got some terrifying news for you! Mr. Nuke-Pumpkin has crawled out of his radioactive pumpkin patch once again and this time, he’s brought some friends along! 😱 They’re all craving fun… or maybe your panic! 💀

But don’t be scared just yet! He didn’t come empty-handed. A new challenge awaits you, along with new rewards… and something very strange. 👀

Oh, and one more thing: you can now level up to 100… but not in this life! 💀

Read all about what that means in our latest article!



Halloween Event 🎃

While Mr. NukePumpkin entertains his guests at his spooky stall, the wasteland once again trembles with fear: for the terrifying terror itself, the Hellbiont, has returned! He haunts not only the Outskirts of Solnechniy, but many other familiar places as well!

His return did not go unnoticed: after dwelling in the otherworldly realm, he has gained new powers from beyond the grave and become even more dangerous!

As before, defeating the Hellbiont will earn you generous rewards: useful loot, gift cards, and rare items such as the “Devil’s Helmet”, “Skull” mask, and “Zombie” paint. But there’s more! Since kids love sweets, defeating this creature will guarantee you a trick… or a treat! 🍬💀

If you dare to eat one of those candies, well… in the best case, nothing will happen. But not everyone will be that lucky! Some will find themselves on a painful journey to the World of the Dead!

To survive in that world, you’ll have to fight an army of the Undead, collect armor, find weapons, and grow stronger: all while surrounded by the ghosts of fallen fighters near the respawn at Swamp.

Don’t waste time in the World of the Dead! You can collect gift cards there too, by defeating the undead! Yes, you heard that right - there are gift cards even beyond the grave! The endlessly greedy former inhabitants of the wasteland refused to part with them, carrying them into the afterlife for reasons unknown!

If you die in the World of the Dead at the hands of the Undead (yes, dying in the world of the dead), everything you collected there will stay with you. But if another fighter, who also ate a trick or treat, kills you, then half of the gift cards you’ve gathered in that realm will go to them. The maximum number of cards you can earn in the World of the Dead is 50.

🎃 Gift cards can also be obtained through other, more traditional means by defeating the Hellbiont, killing monsters, completing quests, and so on. But now, entering the World of the Dead gives you an extra, supernatural way to earn them!

The gift cards you collect can be exchanged at Mr. NukePumpkin’s stall for special themed items. And this time, he’s got something devilishly good for you - the “Hellrider” motorcycle!

However, not everyone will be able to claim it. To exchange for the Hellrider, you’ll need 5,000 gift cards: a challenge only the most determined and worthy survivors can complete. 💀

Note: the Hellrider’s performance is closer to that of the Scramblers, and it’s no faster than the Freerider.

But don’t lose hope: the World of the Dead is generous to those brave enough to enter it. You’ll have plenty of time to prove yourself worthy of this infernal machine! 🔥

Mr. NukePumpkin’s reward list includes:

• “Hellrider” motorcycle

• Weapon paint “Blood, Sweat, and Pixels”

• Mask “Toxic Pumpkin”

• Mask “Pumpkin”

• Melee weapon “Sterilizer”

For defeating the Hellbiont, in addition to valuable loot, you may also receive:

• Mask “Skull”

• Devil’s Helmet

• Paint “Zombie”

• “Trick or Treat” candy for entering the World of the Dead

The event will run from October 24 to November 9 (inclusive). After it ends, amulets, “Trick or Treat” candies, and gift cards will no longer appear or function. Mr. NukePumpkin will remain for a short while so you can exchange your remaining cards. After that, all event-related items will be removed from the game.

Event Items in the In-Game Store

Event-exclusive items have been added to the in-game store. Alongside the “Hellrider” motorcycle, there’s also a brand-new addition: the Hellrider Leather Jackets.

These jackets are identical in price and stats to regular biker jackets, but visually, they pair perfectly with the Hellrider motorcycle.





Other Changes

• Destroying crystals in “Adventure No. 4” now contributes to the Mining skill: it now levels up.

• Improved materials for the Premium Pickaxe.

• Fixed minor design issues in the “Tunnels” location.

• Fixed minor design issues in the “Coast” location.