24 October 2025 Build 20529593 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- Add security for zombies who could get stuck and prevent specimen from appearing

Fixed

- Fix Shuttle upgrade terminal sometimes bought the wrong item
- [Supporter DLC] Prevent Plushie from getting stuck on lobby table

Changed files in this update

Depot 2747331
  • Loading history…
