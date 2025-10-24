After two years of solo development (with one year being Early Access), 3000 hours of work and 108k word count later, Whimel Academy is finally out in 1.0!!! Yay! This is my first commercial game, and I've learned so much through this journey.

Thank you to everyone who's supported me during Early Access! Whimel Academy has truly changed so much for the better in just this one year. You have all been very patient with me throughout the bugs and patches and save wipes, not to mention all of your precious suggestions and feedback have made the game so much better! XD

And for anyone who's playing the game now, I'm so happy you decided to give Whimel Academy a try, and I hope you like the experience!! Please leave a review if you can, I'll really appreciate it!! If you have any questions, feedback or bug reports, I'll be active in our discord (discord.gg/6sFHFj8ATg), or you could use the in-game bug report form.