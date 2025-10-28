Fixed an issue Spark Sound Localization didn't function correctly.
Fixed an issue where the skill bar occasionally shifted position.
Adjusted some descriptions.
Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze during combat with the Wind Guardian.
