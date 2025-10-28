 Skip to content
28 October 2025 Build 20529516 Edited 28 October 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue Spark Sound Localization didn't function correctly.

Fixed an issue where the skill bar occasionally shifted position.

Adjusted some descriptions.

Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze during combat with the Wind Guardian.

