POPULAR TODAY
29 October 2025 Build 20529513 Edited 29 October 2025 – 11:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.11 hotfix

Known issues

• When using the bottom action of the Deathwalker's "Strength of the Abyss" ability card an error occurs. The team has identified the culprit and a fix is coming with the next game update. Currently expected to be released next week.

Major fixes

• Fixed damage reduction for the Boneshaper's "Bone Dagger" and "Soul Claim" ability cards to properly apply when any of the these cards are used.

Minor fixes

• Added missing voice overs to some Job Posting quests.

• Disabled the "Fateful Charm" and "Expertise Potion" items due to an inconsistency in their expected behavior. We expect to re-enable them with the next update

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2347081
