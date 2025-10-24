0.9.1 Update

Image Changes



Electro Chakram

• Artifact effect added. (10/10/10/30% chance to inflict shock on chakram hit)





Stone Flower

• Critical hit value changed. (5/10 -> 3/6)





Exciting Custard Pastry

• 🥕 Fixed the issue where the artifact did not work in certain situations.





Tuning Fork

• 🥕 Fixed the issue where it did not display properly in weapon statistics.





White Eggshell

• 🥕 Fixed so that attacks dealt by the artifact are counted in the artifact's statistics in the damage statistics.





Golden Maple Leaf

• 🥕 Fixed the issue where color was displayed on the effect of artifacts without levels.





Banner of Encouragement

• 🥕 Fixed the issue where cooldown UI was working in reverse.





Thunderstorm Tracking Compass

• Artifact rarity changed. (Rare -> Legendary)

• Artifact effect and level changed.

• Previous: Lightning attribute damage (3/5/7), Final MP increase (10/20/30%)

• Changed: Lightning attribute damage (2/4/6/8), 15/30/45/60% chance to immediately deal shock activation damage when inflicting shock debuff (existing debuff is maintained)





Ice Wings

• Added feature that changes visual when equipped with 'Eternal Eclipse' artifact.





Flaming Eye Patch

• Artifact effect changed.

• Previous: Inflicts burn when dealing fire attribute damage to enemies

• Changed: Critical damage of fire attribute attacks (11/22/33%)

• Changed to reappear in this patch after being removed during public beta.





Solis Fracto

• (Solar Blade common) Base damage coefficient changed. (100% -> 115%)

• (Solar Blade common) Fixed the issue where Solar Blade count was fixed at 5 when changing item placement in inventory.

• 🥕 (Solar Blade common) Improved so that transparency is applied to Solar Blade.





Solis Dekri

• Solar Blade defense ignore effect added. (2/4/6/8/10/12/14)





Icebound Tejas

• Fixed the issue where visuals did not change when burn debuff and blue burn debuff were changed.





Frozen Bow

• Fixed the issue where ice relic damage effect was not applied in certain situations.





White Paper

• Artifact effect added. (All damage amplification 3/6%)

• Rarity changed. (Rare -> Advanced)

