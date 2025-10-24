Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
Public Beta IntegrationThe 0.9.1 update is the official version that incorporates the final changes from the 'Combo System' public beta.
Please refer to the beta announcements below for detailed information.
• 'Combo System' Public Beta Announcement
• 0.900.4 Beta Update
• 0.900.6 Beta Update
Content Added• New Talent 'Ingenuity' Added:
•
• Ingenuity is a talent that allows you to try various item combinations.•
• 1 Destiny Inscription quest to unlock this talent will be added.
• Added costume appearance purchasable with Sapphires.
Boss• 🥕 Black Panther Assassin: Fixed issues where the boss would get stuck in walls or leave the combat area at certain positions.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Electro Chakram
• Artifact effect added. (10/10/10/30% chance to inflict shock on chakram hit)
|Stone Flower
• Critical hit value changed. (5/10 -> 3/6)
|Exciting Custard Pastry
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where the artifact did not work in certain situations.
|Tuning Fork
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where it did not display properly in weapon statistics.
|White Eggshell
• 🥕 Fixed so that attacks dealt by the artifact are counted in the artifact's statistics in the damage statistics.
|Golden Maple Leaf
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where color was displayed on the effect of artifacts without levels.
|Banner of Encouragement
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where cooldown UI was working in reverse.
|Thunderstorm Tracking Compass
• Artifact rarity changed. (Rare -> Legendary)
• Artifact effect and level changed.
• Previous: Lightning attribute damage (3/5/7), Final MP increase (10/20/30%)
|Ice Wings
• Added feature that changes visual when equipped with 'Eternal Eclipse' artifact.
|Flaming Eye Patch
• Artifact effect changed.
• Previous: Inflicts burn when dealing fire attribute damage to enemies• Changed to reappear in this patch after being removed during public beta.
|Solis Fracto
• (Solar Blade common) Base damage coefficient changed. (100% -> 115%)
• (Solar Blade common) Fixed the issue where Solar Blade count was fixed at 5 when changing item placement in inventory.
• 🥕 (Solar Blade common) Improved so that transparency is applied to Solar Blade.
|Solis Dekri
• Solar Blade defense ignore effect added. (2/4/6/8/10/12/14)
|Icebound Tejas
• Fixed the issue where visuals did not change when burn debuff and blue burn debuff were changed.
|Frozen Bow
• Fixed the issue where ice relic damage effect was not applied in certain situations.
|White Paper
• Artifact effect added. (All damage amplification 3/6%)
• Rarity changed. (Rare -> Advanced)
|Eternal Eclipse
• 🥕 Modified effect text to be clearly understandable.
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Steel Greatsword
• Added charging sound to some charging weapons.
• 🥕 (Weapon common) Added some sounds to weapons that attack based on attributes.
|Colossal Crossbow
• (Colossal Crossbow common) Fixed the issue where special attack MP consumption was different from the actual display.
|Lazarion
• 'Amethyst Summon' attack attribute changed. (Chaos damage -> Void damage)
|Blazing Helbanus
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where effect was not applied in certain situations.
|Heidi
• Fixed the issue where attack speed was not applied properly in certain situations.
Costumes
|Image
|Changes
|Red-Hooded Rabbit
• 🥕 Improved text so that 2x MP recovery option is not confused with MP regeneration.
• 'Recover 2x when MP is recovered' means that when 1 MP is recovered, 2 is recovered, and this effect also applies when drinking Potion of Concentration.
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Rooted Cave
• 🥕 Fixed maps where movement inside tiles made progress impossible in certain areas.
UI• Fruit Skewer UI improvements
• Some image resources for 'Fruit Skewer' have been changed.• 🥕 Combat statistics UI improvements
• Currently available without restrictions, but we plan to implement a small quest event in the future and change it to a 'Destiny Inscription' unlock item.
• Added attribute icons for each damage type.
• Added tabs to check combat statistics of recent locations separately.
Bug Fixes• 🥕 Fixed the issue where resolution settings were reset when exiting the game after changing resolution on Mac OS.
• Fixed the issue where shock attack FX did not apply transparency option.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where disabled activation artifacts could be used in certain situations.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where item selection UI would disappear when unique artifacts already owned appeared in rewards in certain situations.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where 'patch that increases basic defense of stage enemies instead of reducing HP' was not applied to mini-bosses in the beta version.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where icons were displayed abnormally on screen after picking up items and then rerolling in item reward menu.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where UI did not work abnormally when abandoning game during location movement.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where unobtainable items appeared in the journal.
Multiplayer• 🥕 Fixed the issue where certain languages were not translated on the lobby screen.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where Solar Blade UI was not visible on client.
• 🥕 Fixed the issue where traps were activated when other areas were in combat in non-combat areas.
Other• 🥕 Modified flavor text to appear consistent in certain languages.
• 🥕 Miracle 'Gambler': Fixed the issue where effect did not display properly in Chinese.
• 🥕 Improved text that was not clear in translation related to 'Spellbook' effects.
