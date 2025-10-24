As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Magic NECROMANCY Update is complete! It's a special update for HALLOWEEN, and it features new, complex effects that are sure to spook you this October! It also includes a limited-time class to try them out immediately: NECROMANCER! Other than that, it also features several fixes and improvements, specially to magic and its creation and effects.

CHANGELOG

New magical Effects for Spells, Enchantments and more: Raise Dead! It effectively transforms dead characters into their undead counterparts permanently, and they'll help you in battle until they die again after the duration expires Corpse Explosion! It explodes dead bodies by dropping all its items and equipment, plus whatever would be looted from the corpse like meat and bones, and shoots it outward, possibly dealing massive physics damage and blocking paths

New special class: Necromancer ! Jump straight in to try the new Necromantic magical Effects, available for a limited time only!

Improved Spell Creation: The interface now includes a preview window describing what the spell you'll create will be like, not counting your own Magic Power and Cast Speed Negative Effects on Self are no longer counted to reduce the effectiveness of multiple Effects (they still double all the others, but no longer may produce a Spell of the same effectiveness but with a downside) Better described the effects of Projectiles on the Spell's Intensity Better Gamepad scrolling for the menu Fixed several bugs and oddities related to Spell Creation

Orb Stands (to create Spells) are now made with Crystal, instead of Gold, to make them less difficult to construct. Their visuals have been updated to account for this

Adjusted the colors and sounds of necromantic Effects (the new ones plus Death and Speak to Dead)

The Flight and Levitate Effects now boost your flight speed based on their Intensity

Flying (not levitating) is now twice as fast

Added new Launch Option: Direct3D 12 (Alternative) , better than OpenGL, but less retro-compatible, and possibly more stable than Vulkan

New hit indicator to show in the HUD where attacks came from, and if they dealt damage and/or were blocked

Dead Zombies are now named Corpses

You can now hold-interact to make mounted party members dismount

Burned logs now only give 1 coal instead of 4, to avoid cheap money exploits

Limited the scaling of limbs on bodies based on attributes to its normal maximum (50), to avoid models breaking when buffed to extreme values

Made it so bosses cannot hear you if you're outside their arena when they're inside

Added more safeguards to Transforming characters with other Effects already active

Better code to relocate characters that are taken too far away from their original chunk to a closer, spawned chunk

Changed some engine physics variables which might reduce cases of falling through the ground in the overworld

Fixed some incorrect text for the lore in Character Creation

Fixed some texts' spacing inside subboxes, like in Character Creation and Item Descriptions

Fixed NPCs not attacking monsters that are too short

Fixed signs sometimes spawning floating in the overworld

Fixed some instances where ripples wouldn't appear while swimming

Fixed a bug with Building that made it so Diamonds weren't detected as materials (relevant for building a Lv10 Chest)

Fixed several bugs that rarely made rescuees not be generated, or the quest not be acceptable

Fixed a bug that caused the list of items for the Steal Service to generate invalid coins

Fixed a bug that made Glowshrooms not properly set their color using the new system for Light Effects

Fixed all the cases of mismatching between location and terrain positions in the world and map for all World sizes, and removed non-integer values for the size of Worlds

Fixed a rare bug when generating worlds that might've caused crashes when generating Light-effect Items with no color

Fixed a rare bug with lamps that allowed the activation of infinite ones

Fixed a minor bug when throwing crates

Fixed several warnings and errors with spell projectiles that start at 0 size and could collide immediately

Fixed a bug that could cause Buffed or Debuffed beasts and giants to duplicate their models

Fixed a bug that made collisions between bodies and items not work

Other misc fixes and improvements

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.