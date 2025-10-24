Dear Players,
Due to an error in our version update, some players encountered a bug causing the game to freeze during the evidence collection phase. We have immediately rolled back the version. You can now update to resume normal gameplay. We sincerely apologize for the unpleasant experience this has caused. We will learn from this incident, refine our update process, and conduct more thorough testing before future releases. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience.
Changed depots in public_test branch