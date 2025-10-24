 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529358 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:32:51 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Due to an error in our version update, some players encountered a bug causing the game to freeze during the evidence collection phase. We have immediately rolled back the version. You can now update to resume normal gameplay. We sincerely apologize for the unpleasant experience this has caused. We will learn from this incident, refine our update process, and conduct more thorough testing before future releases. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed depots in public_test branch

Windows Depot 3838293
