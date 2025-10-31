 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20529351 Edited 31 October 2025 – 19:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Commanders!

Update 1.45 is finally here!

Head over to the Game Hub to find out the list of the changes!

https://hub.wwa.online/news/update-145-balance-notes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2438161
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2438162
  • Loading history…
