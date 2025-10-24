 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529290 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fix settings not persisting between play sessions
  • fix a regression involving stacking many crates on your head and undoing

