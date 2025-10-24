Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hey everyone,

we hope you had a nice week 😊We have a new Update for you!

------------------------------------

🏝️PATCH NOTES — v0.8.4.5

You can now customize your hair with the first batch of haircuts variety

The Island's lighting has been overhauled

You can now use the scanning ability on the island

The Fortune Teller Rachelle has arrived on the island

Lots of Bugfixes and Optimizations

INCOMING FEATURES

Functional clothing shop

SFW Demo

Better tutorials

New animals

Story Mode

Fixed muddler event's last scene not fading back from black

Optimized investigation scenes for memory

Optimized foliage - will be even more optimized in the next update with a major Performance boost.

☢️ KNOWN ISSUES

Quest log update consistency is being monitored.

------------------------------------

Customization: And we finally got to add Hairstyles. You have been asking for that for a long time, and the first Batch is ready and implemented. 25 to be precise💪

Please note: it might need more tweaking, but that´s for the polishing phase.

Scanning Ability: You need to press the Middle Mouse Button for it. That will help everyone a great deal finding things. Like in Investigation Quests, locating Traps & Enemies, and so on. A very nice Quality of Life improvement.



We brought back the nice lighting we had a couple of Versions before! Overall brightness at Daytime is not so aggressive, and during Nighttime, we have this nice blueish Tint again. I love that look. We also increased the Contrast and Sharpness, so everything is more "crisp"



Rachelle, the Fortune Teller has arrived as well. She, and all other NPCs, will get another Outfit also for the final Release of Chapter 2



Pose: We added 1 active Male pose (Reverse Cowgirl) in Studio Mode





Chapter 2:

Progress on Chapter 2 is really great. We are positive that the Release date for December will hold, judging from the current pace of things.

And we got some nice updates on the Levels. Just that you know: we need to still do the Polishing-Pass on those, which means:

Lighting Pass: right now it´s still a bit "boring", that will change a lot with proper Lighting

Debris/Stuff: Everything is still too "clean", that will also change a lot once we start adding more stuff

Gameplay Fine-Tuning: And the actual gameplay also needs to play well of course, so that´s another thing



Alright, that´s it for this week! We hope you enjoy the Update and please let us know if you find any bugs/etc. in the current build, thanks!

We hope you have a wonderful Weekend ahead! 🥳

All the very best,

PM & Team