Hey everyone,
we hope you had a nice week 😊We have a new Update for you!
🏝️PATCH NOTES — v0.8.4.5
You can now customize your hair with the first batch of haircuts variety
The Island's lighting has been overhauled
You can now use the scanning ability on the island
The Fortune Teller Rachelle has arrived on the island
Lots of Bugfixes and Optimizations
INCOMING FEATURES
Functional clothing shop
SFW Demo
Better tutorials
New animals
Story Mode
Fixed muddler event's last scene not fading back from black
Optimized investigation scenes for memory
Optimized foliage - will be even more optimized in the next update with a major Performance boost.
☢️ KNOWN ISSUES
Quest log update consistency is being monitored.
Customization: And we finally got to add Hairstyles. You have been asking for that for a long time, and the first Batch is ready and implemented. 25 to be precise💪
Please note: it might need more tweaking, but that´s for the polishing phase.
Scanning Ability: You need to press the Middle Mouse Button for it. That will help everyone a great deal finding things. Like in Investigation Quests, locating Traps & Enemies, and so on. A very nice Quality of Life improvement.
We brought back the nice lighting we had a couple of Versions before! Overall brightness at Daytime is not so aggressive, and during Nighttime, we have this nice blueish Tint again. I love that look. We also increased the Contrast and Sharpness, so everything is more "crisp"
Rachelle, the Fortune Teller has arrived as well. She, and all other NPCs, will get another Outfit also for the final Release of Chapter 2
Pose: We added 1 active Male pose (Reverse Cowgirl) in Studio Mode
Chapter 2:
Progress on Chapter 2 is really great. We are positive that the Release date for December will hold, judging from the current pace of things.
And we got some nice updates on the Levels. Just that you know: we need to still do the Polishing-Pass on those, which means:
Lighting Pass: right now it´s still a bit "boring", that will change a lot with proper Lighting
Debris/Stuff: Everything is still too "clean", that will also change a lot once we start adding more stuff
Gameplay Fine-Tuning: And the actual gameplay also needs to play well of course, so that´s another thing
Alright, that´s it for this week! We hope you enjoy the Update and please let us know if you find any bugs/etc. in the current build, thanks!
We hope you have a wonderful Weekend ahead! 🥳
All the very best,
PM & Team
