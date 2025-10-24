 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529189 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The update improves the game's Russian localization. Translations have been corrected, phrasing refined, missing interface lines added, and text readability enhanced. The game is now clearer and more comfortable for Russian-speaking players.




Join our Discord. There you can find news about the game faster, get quick help with any problems, and also take part in various contests with in-game rewards. You can also support us on Patreon and get unique rewards, including an exclusive skin for weapons, as well as information leaks from development and early access to game updates.

See you on the battlefield! —Polygon Team

