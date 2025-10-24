 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529101
Update notes via Steam Community

Modified: The pedal controller mapping method is now the same as that of regular keys.

Optimized: Improved the LoopMIDI prompt description.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2091611
