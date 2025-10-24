Modified: The pedal controller mapping method is now the same as that of regular keys.
Optimized: Improved the LoopMIDI prompt description.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Modified: The pedal controller mapping method is now the same as that of regular keys.
Optimized: Improved the LoopMIDI prompt description.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update