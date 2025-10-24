 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20529081
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Optimized the vertical position of UI pop-up panels to prevent overflow on low-resolution screens

  • Improved initial game resolution adaptation

  • Adjusted the probability in the Heritage Pavilion to reduce negative scrolls and added a low chance for golden books to appear

  • Fixed an issue where the building panel failed to refresh correctly after maxing out the Academy Center

  • Enhanced the drop description of recipe materials in the Alchemy interface

Changed files in this update

Depot 3841971
  • Loading history…
