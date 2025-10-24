Optimized the vertical position of UI pop-up panels to prevent overflow on low-resolution screens
Improved initial game resolution adaptation
Adjusted the probability in the Heritage Pavilion to reduce negative scrolls and added a low chance for golden books to appear
Fixed an issue where the building panel failed to refresh correctly after maxing out the Academy Center
Enhanced the drop description of recipe materials in the Alchemy interface
Version Update 1.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
