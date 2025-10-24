Gadzooks! Hot damn! Yahoo!

It's here! It's finally here!

We at Porcelain Fortress are absolutely elated to announce that Walk of Life has finally landed in Steam Early Access!

After years of gruelling work in the game development trenches the world's most hilariously depressing life simulator has hit the digital shelves of Steam! We want to start things off with a huge round of thanks for all of you that have been followed us on this journey and assisted in the form of feedback, testing, or just overall good vibes.

Our community is the reason we decided to take Walk of Life into Early Access. We want to continue shaping this weird little creation of ours with your help so that the end product ends up being something we can all love and share custody of.

There are some things that are a bit too WIP to throw them into the default build, but we still want to let you try them, so we've added an experimental mode to game setup if you want to give the WIP stuff a whirl. Try it out!

Here's a list of some thing you can expect to see in Early Access!

New Roles!



We hope you're into roleplay, you little freak, because we have a bunch of new roles that will be introduced to the game! They'll start off in the experimental mode and we'll work with the community to finetune the role before it leaves the nest and joins the roster in regular games.

Jobs, Perks and Life Events

While routinely banned from Goldeneye 64, we here at Porcelain Fortress love an Oddjob! Sorry. We want Walk of Life to be full of odd and quirky jobs that bring colour to your games, introducing new strategic choices to make with new job perks. Life events tailored to your current job are another feature that we hope will bring a level of immersion not seen since the days of Virtual Boy. That's it for Nintendo references.

Education Redux

Walk of Life's current education system is staler than its real life counterpart, and we aim to change that. We want players to make choices when it comes to education that allows them to specialize and aim towards different paths.

Unique Items and Furniture

We will introduce new items and furniture to the game that give you special benefits (or drawbacks) that you can gain through various paths in the game.

Vexcorp 2.0

Vexcorp's h̶u̶m̶a̶n̶ ̶e̶x̶p̶e̶r̶i̶m̶e̶n̶t̶s̶ quests are just the tip of the iceberg for the e̶v̶i̶l̶ ̶t̶e̶c̶h̶ ̶e̶m̶p̶i̶r̶e̶ friendly neighbourhood startup. Expect to see new rewards for doing stuff around Vexcorp.

The Stock Market

The doors to the stock market remain closed, but will soon open to satiate all of you STONKS hungry maniacs out there. Line chart goes brrrr.

New Game Modes

The game mode cauldron is currently bubbling with ridiculous new game modes that will turn the Walk of Life experience into something new and exciting.

Pawn Shop Update

As soon as the pawn reaches G8, the pawn shop will be upgrading to a queen shop. Haha. Seriously though, the pawn shop is currently rather static and we want it to be a fun place to stop by to see whatever oddities they might have on offer at any given time.

Fire Safety and Security

Waves of the crime and heat variety are meant to really mess with players if they don't invest in proper countermeasures. Items granting fire safety and security will allow players to keep their valuables safe and sound.

Map Layouts

Different layouts of Calicornia should shake things up if games are getting stale. They put Clucker's next to the bank?!?!! Oh my god this will literally alter the metagame in ways no game has ever seen before!

Longer Game Modes

Some of you seem hellbent to live out that Dr. Manhattan meme. We'll do our best to cater to you with a marathon mode where you can play some really long games.

New Map

We don't want you to end up washed up, having never left Calicornia. A new map with new mechanics, characters and adventures is something we're very excited about.

Improved Interface

We realize that the current interface and overall experience can be a bit confusing, which is why we're designing new ways to shove information ever so gently into your pretty little heads.

MORE CONTENT

More is more! You want more? We hear you! That's why we will more. MORE!



And that should about cover it for now! If you want keep track of our lofty promises, take a look at our roadmap that should be popping up on the storepage any second now. Until next time, go out and take a Walk of Life!