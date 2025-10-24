 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20528999 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I just published a patch!


Version 1.01 changes:

  • Some visual adjustments to the runner mini-game to make it easier on the eyes. Sadly I could not fix the pixel jitter and eye straining problems just yet. I'm still looking into that.

  • A fix to the dragons pathfinding. They sometimes got stuck, this should no longer happen, or to be more accurate, after a second of being stuck they should re-pathfind.

  • I added a new tab to the book. Aside from your progress discovering all dragon types and color variants, you can now switch to a list of all dragons you currently have. It also has a pick up button, to get a selected dragon without having to search it on the meadow. :)

This is it for now, but I'm still working on a few new things!

If you encounter any bugs, please report them in the discussions section in the pinned bug report thread! Thank you!

I wish everyone a lovely weekend and thanks for giving Dragons Frolic a try!

