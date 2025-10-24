Hello everyone!
I just published a patch!
Version 1.01 changes:
Some visual adjustments to the runner mini-game to make it easier on the eyes. Sadly I could not fix the pixel jitter and eye straining problems just yet. I'm still looking into that.
A fix to the dragons pathfinding. They sometimes got stuck, this should no longer happen, or to be more accurate, after a second of being stuck they should re-pathfind.
I added a new tab to the book. Aside from your progress discovering all dragon types and color variants, you can now switch to a list of all dragons you currently have. It also has a pick up button, to get a selected dragon without having to search it on the meadow. :)
This is it for now, but I'm still working on a few new things!
If you encounter any bugs, please report them in the discussions section in the pinned bug report thread! Thank you!
I wish everyone a lovely weekend and thanks for giving Dragons Frolic a try!
Changed files in this update