Hello everyone!

Build 85 is uploaded. It is another small update. It fixes a bug where some male tetras and male guppies never get become fertile enough to breed. This update also enables specific species of fish to give birth to live young instead of laying eggs. All mollies, platies, and guppies in the game have this ability.

More updates are coming soon. I'll be back on the forums to answer all the comments soon too.

We wish you all a very good weekend.

The Fishery Team