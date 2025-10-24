 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20528956 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:13:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Build 85 is uploaded. It is another small update. It fixes a bug where some male tetras and male guppies never get become fertile enough to breed. This update also enables specific species of fish to give birth to live young instead of laying eggs. All mollies, platies, and guppies in the game have this ability.

More updates are coming soon. I'll be back on the forums to answer all the comments soon too.

We wish you all a very good weekend.

The Fishery Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit FISHERY Depot Window Depot 809734
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link