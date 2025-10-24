Hello Car Dealers!Introducing the brand-new UMX 800C, available from Reputation Level 8.
The UMX 800C carries forward the legacy of the iconic 600C, bringing its sporty spirit into a new decade. It retains the elegance of its predecessor while adding sharper lines and a more modern attitude. Designed for drivers who value both excitement behind the wheel and unmistakable style, the 800C became a symbol of UMX’s mature yet still rebellious approach to sports cars.
Alongside the new car:
- Fixed an issue where the showroom UI displayed all vehicles instead of only those marked as for sale.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
PS. Be sure to check the latest devlogs on Car Rental Simulator! That’s where we showcase production updates - don’t miss out!
Changed files in this update