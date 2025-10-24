 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20528919 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Car Dealers!

Introducing the brand-new UMX 800C, available from Reputation Level 8.



The UMX 800C carries forward the legacy of the iconic 600C, bringing its sporty spirit into a new decade. It retains the elegance of its predecessor while adding sharper lines and a more modern attitude. Designed for drivers who value both excitement behind the wheel and unmistakable style, the 800C became a symbol of UMX’s mature yet still rebellious approach to sports cars.

Alongside the new car:

  • Fixed an issue where the showroom UI displayed all vehicles instead of only those marked as for sale.







In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



PS. Be sure to check the latest devlogs on Car Rental Simulator! That’s where we showcase production updates - don’t miss out!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link