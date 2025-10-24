- improved a platforming section with better guidance, to reduce some potential confusion.
- fixed a minor bug where player have a chance to get stuck in end-level screen and not able to look around.
- fixed a few minor collision issues in some environments.
Update Notes 24 Oct
