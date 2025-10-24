 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20528905 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • improved a platforming section with better guidance, to reduce some potential confusion.
  • fixed a minor bug where player have a chance to get stuck in end-level screen and not able to look around.
  • fixed a few minor collision issues in some environments.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2954081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link