It's amazing to see everyone playing the game, and we are trying to sort through the issues as fast as we can. Here comes a patch for the weekend. For those that has suffered poor performance, try turning AA off, on a machine that we tested it on, we got FPS increase from 10fps to 45fps.

We have been investigating the crashes, and even if we haven't solved them yet, we have gotten some progress. We haven't forgotten those of you that are crashing.

Bugs:

- Fix interactable map offset issues

- Remove local delay when looking closer at or turning the interactable map. Most noticeable under poor network conditions.

- Fix spelling error in vehicle UI

- Fix spelling error in loading screen

- Bears should not spawn inside vehicle

- Ensure the map holder respawns a map on load if none is present, preventing missing map state after loading a game.

- Fixed so that VOIP isn’t deactivated when you apply settings

- Fixed the VOIP mode list that was really bugged out

Balancing:

- Increased radius of triggering first checkpoint since many people missed it and had to restart all from the start if dying.

- Added revive gravestones at some parts in the end game

- A few more oil placements in the swamp



Tweaks:

- Reset winch is done with interact key instead of a separate key.

- Hand emotes should work on gamepad now. (Hold RB to use and trigger buttons to select hand to move)

- Added popups in the main menu when you get network errors, to better try to understand what’s going wrong. It’s very verbose right now, but we will tweak it over time to be less verbose



Features:

- Added invert look option (Invert Y)

- Added AA method to options, and defaulted it to TSR, except on devices with integrated GPU’s, then it’s defaulted to Off

- Disabled Lumen by default on AMD graphics cards, as I have seen reports that some amd drivers has a bug can cause crashes with AMD cards