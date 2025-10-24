Patch Note 1.4.5.0:

Added HQ Halloween decorations.

Added special event: Smuggling Tunnel Infection game mode and related activities.

Armor repair machine now includes mask repair functionality.

When MICA scans armor equipment, it will display the protection level at the current durability.

MICA will display the protection level of the mask.

Increased durability of all helmet types by approximately 30%. Significantly increased mask durability.

Adjusted attenuation effects for footsteps and gunshots at long distances and through walls.

Adjusted installation logic for iron sights; multiple installations of the same type of iron sights are no longer possible.

Optimized the issue where throwable items could not be used normally after grabbing with a remapped trigger key.

Fixed a duplication issue.