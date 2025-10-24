 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20528846 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note 1.4.5.0:

  • Added HQ Halloween decorations.

  • Added special event: Smuggling Tunnel Infection game mode and related activities.

  • Armor repair machine now includes mask repair functionality.

  • When MICA scans armor equipment, it will display the protection level at the current durability.

  • MICA will display the protection level of the mask.

  • Increased durability of all helmet types by approximately 30%. Significantly increased mask durability.

  • Adjusted attenuation effects for footsteps and gunshots at long distances and through walls.

  • Adjusted installation logic for iron sights; multiple installations of the same type of iron sights are no longer possible.

  • Optimized the issue where throwable items could not be used normally after grabbing with a remapped trigger key.

  • Fixed a duplication issue.

  • Fixed the issue where enabling aim stabilization did not provide the corresponding functionality.

