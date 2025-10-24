 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20528816 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where some Blueprints were not appearing on the left side of the main screen or in the Compendium interface.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3612251
