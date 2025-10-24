★ Attack on Toys 8.0 - NOW AVAILABLE! - 30% OFF!
💀 MAJOR UPDATE 💀
- Anti Air Challenge Backyard Terror Map
- Backyard Brainrot Dumpster Rot Free Workshop Map
- Brainrot Toys Free Mod
- Unity Engine Upgrade Patch + Optimization v2019.4.41f2 (15 Oct 2025)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3592239354
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3592245306
- Creatures
- Creatures Spawner
- Tamed Creatures
- Tamed Creatures Squads
- Tamed Creatures Spawner
- Action Ship Box Spawner
- Kill cam + insult to injury :)
- Profile Shop Icon Player Hero Updated
- Player Progress Menu Win / Lose XP + Coins Reward
- Player Win Medal animation Main Menu
- Buy Back Dead Squad Price Reduction Up To -50%
- Skirmish & Conquest Majority based on HQ Faction Increased to +20%
- Toggle sprint
- Creature Builder Item
- STEAM® Leaderboard UI Info
⚑ NEW & IMPROVED FEATURES
- Prop Messy Pack
- Prop Unrolled Tissue paper roll
- Prop Grass Terrain & Sand Terrain
- Prop Scalable Brown Color variants
- Prop Tube & Half Tube
- Terror Maps & Difficulty update
- *Backyard Pool Terror 22.000 to 26.000
- *Summer Terror 16.000 to 22.000
- *Attic Terror 12.000 to 15.000
- *Kitchen Terror 15.000 to 20.000
- Mod Tester 8.0
- Mod Builder Prop Decal Base
- Mod Builder No Dance Animation Data
- Mod Builder Dead Delay Animation Timer Suicider Weapon
- Mod Builder PlayerBaseScript.cs baking skinned vehicle fix
- Mod Builder Effect Spark
- Mod Builder Hover Animation
- Mod Builder [TROOP Base Helicopter & Plane Blank
- Mod Builder [Range(0, 10)] public float OnFireRotationIntervalTime = 0; toyssoldierscript.cs
- Mod Builder [Range(0, 1000)] public float OnFireRotationSpeed = 720; toyssoldierscript.cs
- Mod Builder [TROOP] BaseSoldier Insect UnableToSit
- Mod Builder [BULLET] Explosive Insect Acid
- Mod Builder Ghost Prefab Upgrade Baker Editor Fix
- Mod Builder Missing Material Mod Builder Check For Error Fix
- Mod Builder Bake Ghost Script Rat Type Updated
- Updated Insect Plastic Price Balancing
- Bee Hitpoint position Updated Fix
- Plane and Helicopter Animation Update
- Spider Texture Optimization
- Bee Texture Optimization
- Fixed Toiler Paper Roll Collider
- Mold Tower Spawner Blocks Updated
- Mold Tower Spawner Action Figure Updated
- Fix Cockroach Position Skinned Mesh Animation
- Robot Popper Squad Explosion Effect Fix
- Explosion Decal Optimization
- Animation walking speed reset after player driving fix
- Weapon Snowman Optimization
- Vehicle Dying to Idle State Animation Fix
- Main Menu Paratrooper and Builder Position Dance Fix
- Buff Robot Plastic Sweeper Robot Movement speed & Rotation Speed
- Mega Mech xp collider fix
- Return to Start for Skirmish & Conquest
- Ghost spawn collider helicopter spawner fix
- Leveling Creature names *1, *2, *3, etc
- Dying And Down ability tamed creature
- Update Intro menu
- ToyBox Afternoon glowing sun effect reduction
- Summer Daycare Prop Kid Drawing Bug Collider Fix
- Melee Weapon AI Xp & Kill Fixes
- Thank you so much for all the Feedbacks and Support from STEAM® Community & Discord Community
- Stay tune for the next BIG UPDATE ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ THANK YOU SO MUCH!
