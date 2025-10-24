 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20528807 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Attack on Toys 8.0 - NOW AVAILABLE! - 30% OFF!
Attack on Toys (Classic, 2019) DLC STEAM® Edition - NOW AVAILABLE! - 50% OFF!
Attack on Toys STEAM® Workshop Mod Supports - NOW AVAILABLE! MOD GUIDE HERE!

💀 MAJOR UPDATE 💀

  • Anti Air Challenge Backyard Terror Map
  • Backyard Brainrot Dumpster Rot Free Workshop Map
  • Brainrot Toys Free Mod
  • Unity Engine Upgrade Patch + Optimization v2019.4.41f2 (15 Oct 2025)
    https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3592239354
    https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3592245306

  • Creatures
  • Creatures Spawner
  • Tamed Creatures
  • Tamed Creatures Squads
  • Tamed Creatures Spawner
  • Action Ship Box Spawner
  • Kill cam + insult to injury :)
  • Profile Shop Icon Player Hero Updated

  • Player Progress Menu Win / Lose XP + Coins Reward
  • Player Win Medal animation Main Menu

  • Buy Back Dead Squad Price Reduction Up To -50%
  • Skirmish & Conquest Majority based on HQ Faction Increased to +20%
  • Toggle sprint
  • Creature Builder Item
  • STEAM® Leaderboard UI Info


⚑ NEW & IMPROVED FEATURES

  • Prop Messy Pack
  • Prop Unrolled Tissue paper roll
  • Prop Grass Terrain & Sand Terrain
  • Prop Scalable Brown Color variants
  • Prop Tube & Half Tube

  • Terror Maps & Difficulty update
  • *Backyard Pool Terror 22.000 to 26.000
  • *Summer Terror 16.000 to 22.000
  • *Attic Terror 12.000 to 15.000
  • *Kitchen Terror 15.000 to 20.000

  • Mod Tester 8.0
  • Mod Builder Prop Decal Base
  • Mod Builder No Dance Animation Data
  • Mod Builder Dead Delay Animation Timer Suicider Weapon
  • Mod Builder PlayerBaseScript.cs baking skinned vehicle fix
  • Mod Builder Effect Spark
  • Mod Builder Hover Animation
  • Mod Builder [TROOP Base Helicopter & Plane Blank
  • Mod Builder [Range(0, 10)] public float OnFireRotationIntervalTime = 0; toyssoldierscript.cs
  • Mod Builder [Range(0, 1000)] public float OnFireRotationSpeed = 720; toyssoldierscript.cs
  • Mod Builder [TROOP] BaseSoldier Insect UnableToSit
  • Mod Builder [BULLET] Explosive Insect Acid
  • Mod Builder Ghost Prefab Upgrade Baker Editor Fix
  • Mod Builder Missing Material Mod Builder Check For Error Fix
  • Mod Builder Bake Ghost Script Rat Type Updated

  • Updated Insect Plastic Price Balancing
  • Bee Hitpoint position Updated Fix
  • Plane and Helicopter Animation Update
  • Spider Texture Optimization
  • Bee Texture Optimization
  • Fixed Toiler Paper Roll Collider

  • Mold Tower Spawner Blocks Updated
  • Mold Tower Spawner Action Figure Updated
  • Fix Cockroach Position Skinned Mesh Animation
  • Robot Popper Squad Explosion Effect Fix

  • Explosion Decal Optimization
  • Animation walking speed reset after player driving fix
  • Weapon Snowman Optimization
  • Vehicle Dying to Idle State Animation Fix
  • Main Menu Paratrooper and Builder Position Dance Fix

  • Buff Robot Plastic Sweeper Robot Movement speed & Rotation Speed
  • Mega Mech xp collider fix
  • Return to Start for Skirmish & Conquest
  • Ghost spawn collider helicopter spawner fix

  • Leveling Creature names *1, *2, *3, etc
  • Dying And Down ability tamed creature
  • Update Intro menu
  • ToyBox Afternoon glowing sun effect reduction
  • Summer Daycare Prop Kid Drawing Bug Collider Fix
  • Melee Weapon AI Xp & Kill Fixes


  • Thank you so much for all the Feedbacks and Support from STEAM® Community & Discord Community
  • Stay tune for the next BIG UPDATE ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ THANK YOU SO MUCH!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbQpUwhYZQQ
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3578420005

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gUjSQchuyhg
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3534292674
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxOg6iEzxP8
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3492485511

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3520447205
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3518232002
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3585548682
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3514903075
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3566095957
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3556499157

★ Join Attack on Toys Discord and share your Toy-Box Map or Mods creation with the Community.

༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ Your creation might get featured in the next STEAM® Workshop Appreciation update!

































