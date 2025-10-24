Known issues
Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on
Added
Seasonal Halloween effect to stables
Improved
Changed cheat console shortcut to CTRL + SHIFT + C / Command + SHIFT + C
Head trainer can now be horse trainer
Fixed
Loading an autosave failed if there wasn't a manual save for that game
Multiple potentially critical issues in simulation logic
Rare crash when generating game
Made tables a bit safer
DNA mutation for coat color, was overproducing gray horses, this has been fixed now
Selecting a horse in the breeding table view no longer crashes the game
