24 October 2025 Build 20528686 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Known issues

  • Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on

Added

  • Seasonal Halloween effect to stables

Improved

  • Changed cheat console shortcut to CTRL + SHIFT + C / Command + SHIFT + C

  • Head trainer can now be horse trainer

Fixed

  • Loading an autosave failed if there wasn't a manual save for that game

  • Multiple potentially critical issues in simulation logic

  • Rare crash when generating game

  • Made tables a bit safer

  • DNA mutation for coat color, was overproducing gray horses, this has been fixed now

  • Selecting a horse in the breeding table view no longer crashes the game

Changed files in this update

