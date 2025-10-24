0.8.6
1. Fixed a bug when interacting with walls that caused interaction windows to disappear and made it impossible to save the game.
2. Gates shifted after loading.
0.8.5
1. Interaction windows could remain on building blueprints.
2. Cabins disappeared in crafting after clicking on Store.
3. The boss spun endlessly when driving around.
4. The plasma module could be crafted for free.
5. Bookmarks in the workbench switched immediately upon opening.
0.8.4
1. Fixed interaction windows freezing on objects.
