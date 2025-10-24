The Last Starship is now in BETA! Updates will be coming more frequently, roughly once a month, and will focus on quality of life, reliability, and performance. We will be tying up loose ends and generally working toward a planned v1.0 launch in early 2026.

Full Change list

Drone Bays and Docking Port unloading

Docking ports and Drone Bays frequently block up, with the crew unable to unload them fast enough, and drones waiting endlessly outside to drop off their loot.

This has been fixed with some new rules:

If a Docking Port delivery zone becomes blocked up with cargo, the crew will now shuffle the blocking items into ANY nearby empty squares, to make space for more delivery items.

This also means new players don't actually need to create cargo storage areas for a while - the crew will just keep moving things further from the blocked docking port.

Drone Bays now have internal storage for up to 9 incoming items, meaning Drones don't have to wait before dropping off their items.

If a Drone Bay is still blocked due to slow unloading, the crew will quickly unload the internal items into ANY nearby empty squares first.

These changes make docking ports and drone bays much faster to operate, and prevents them blocking up so easily.

New Docking Assistant

Docking has been made much easier, with a new docking assistant that automatically takes care of the final manoeuvres when close enough.

You can override the docking assistant at any time by using your thrusters or engines manually.

Small Changes

Add low deuterium alert

Factories will dump their inventory contents before being dismantled

The camera will now detach if you are focussed on an NPC ship that performs an FTL jump

Removed 'Generator' and 'Energy Cell' from the game entirely

Grated floors are available in the ship editor

Trade screen resets category when closed

Partially filled containers and incomplete components can now be sold in the trade menu

Mac OS X : Don't map ctrl-click to right-click (allows ctrl to be used with left-click to select all items for sale/purchase)

Toggle splitters with CTRL + RMB instead of only RMB

Drone changes: Split drone state abandoned into 3 states: home layer ftld out, home drone bay destroyed, home layer destroyed. This allows for better handling of the different cases Drones carry on doing what they were doing instead of returning home when FTL jump cancelled Drones carry on doing what they were doing if they can when left behind in an ftl jump (gathering, logistics...) Drones finish logistics transfers if their home layer is destroyed

Add Cancel Trade And Refund button to Trade Screen, to cancel all pending trades and refund the money due/owed

Added search box to equipment panel

BUG FIXES

- Fixed: starting Phase 5 test before phase 4 is completed

- Fixed: not being able to use the equipment panel when rendered over an award

- Fixed: Asteroid mineral composition was not showing up, once an asteroid had been mined out

- Fixed: Sector-Destroy-Hostiles mission not being generated, early in a survival game

- Fixed: If you export a ship with a shuttle attached, then load that exported ship, the shuttle shows up in the Logistics transfer list

- Fixed: Cannon shells have bubbles (other ammunition looks fine)

- Fixed: Meteor Showers are no longer possible at Jumpgates

- Fixed: When loading a game with a ship in hyperspace, resume the hyperspace jump correctly.

- Fixed: When selling items in the trade screen, don't allow selling items being carried by tracks.

- Fixed: Shuttle tooltip showing incorrect number of containers expected when partial containers are expected.

- Fixed: Splitter track doesn't switch outputs when the output is full

- Issue #538: Drones heading in one direction forever

- Issue #548: Triangular paint rotated on reload

LOCALISATION

Russian Translation Updated (Thanks to skoniks and Ennorion)

French Translation Updated (Thanks to Flooter)

Now Translated (Thanks to Flooter for pointing these out)

- HUD Overlay buttons

- Idle Crew in Crew Tooltip

- Resource tooltips (Hunger Per Person, Consuming Per Hour, Dehydration Per Person)

- HUD / Editor "Ship By Author"

- Engine THRUST in Schematic mode

- Derelict / For Sale ordering of words

- NEW OBJECTIVE in communicator / mission log

- (X) (BUY X) (SELL X) (SACK X) in Trade Window

- Reactor Efficiency / Activating %

- Research Window Complete

- STARGATE system in Galaxy Map

- Ship status: HULL, O2, BATTERY, POWER SHORTAGE