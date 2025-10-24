Slightly increased Poison Mushroom damage
Slightly enlarged the detection range for holding enemies
Fixed an issue where the final boss would not use skills under certain conditions
Fixed an issue where Tower could use its skill multiple times
Fixed an issue where Pani would occasionally fail to appear
Corrected a text error
Fixed a missing sound effect issue
Patch v1.08
Update notes via Steam Community
