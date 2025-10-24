 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20528488 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Slightly increased Poison Mushroom damage

  • Slightly enlarged the detection range for holding enemies

  • Fixed an issue where the final boss would not use skills under certain conditions

  • Fixed an issue where Tower could use its skill multiple times

  • Fixed an issue where Pani would occasionally fail to appear

  • Corrected a text error

  • Fixed a missing sound effect issue

Changed files in this update

Depot 2064611
  • Loading history…
