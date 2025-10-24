We're pleased to announce that Encalve now comes with high-quality Russian voiceover from GamesVoice!

We express our deepest gratitude to GamesVoice for their work. You guys are doing a fantastic job!

We sincerely wish them great success in their challenging endeavors!

We sincerely hope that other publishers will take notice.

And that the gaming community will also support their fundraising efforts for voiceovers for other projects.

Studio Website:

https://www.gamesvoice.ru/

VK:

https://vk.com/gamesvoice

Telegram:

https://t.me/gamesvoiceru

YouTUBE: