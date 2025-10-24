 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20528381
Update notes via Steam Community

Broke Signal Badlands is now out and ready to be played! We hope you enjoy your trip to the desert.

Also, a day 1 patch addresses some tiny bugs:

  • Fixed an issue where attempting to back out of the Jackrabbit Cabin would result in a softlock.

  • Fixed an issue where attempting to roll a dice when you didn't have any to roll resulted in a softlock.

  • Fixed the Stats screen showing "Dice Til Dusk" instead of "Till Dusk" over the player's Time units.

Depending on your OS, this should be no more than 315kb in size.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2432491
macOS Depot 2432492
Linux Depot 2432493
