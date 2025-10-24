Broke Signal Badlands is now out and ready to be played! We hope you enjoy your trip to the desert.
Also, a day 1 patch addresses some tiny bugs:
Fixed an issue where attempting to back out of the Jackrabbit Cabin would result in a softlock.
Fixed an issue where attempting to roll a dice when you didn't have any to roll resulted in a softlock.
Fixed the Stats screen showing "Dice Til Dusk" instead of "Till Dusk" over the player's Time units.
Depending on your OS, this should be no more than 315kb in size.
Changed files in this update