Broke Signal Badlands is now out and ready to be played! We hope you enjoy your trip to the desert.

Also, a day 1 patch addresses some tiny bugs:

Fixed an issue where attempting to back out of the Jackrabbit Cabin would result in a softlock.

Fixed an issue where attempting to roll a dice when you didn't have any to roll resulted in a softlock.

Fixed the Stats screen showing "Dice Til Dusk" instead of "Till Dusk" over the player's Time units.

Depending on your OS, this should be no more than 315kb in size.