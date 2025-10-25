Update Details
Added Chapter Reward Chests
Now, when each chapter’s progress reaches 100%, you can click the chest icon on the right side of the progress bar to claim Wish Stars. Details below:
Chapters 1–8: 5 each; Chapter 9: 10; total of 50 Wish Stars
Tree Diagram (Locked Stages) Visual Optimization
Adjusted some tree connection data — players can now see locked paths more clearly via the lock icons
Fixed incorrect group name display in “The Joker Ending” phone chat
Fixed incorrect trigger condition for the “Chosen One” achievement
Fixed an issue where the post-Market phone stage could freeze or appear blank under certain conditions
Audio Loss Bug — ongoing optimization
Future Plans
Adjust video segments with poor visual feedback based on player reports
Add reminders for “untriggered hidden stories or random events” to help collectors find clues
Revise random event unlock mechanisms to prevent missing hidden stories
Optimize the progression paths for “The Joker” and “The Miser” endings
Continue optimizing video playback code to fix stuttering and crashes
Feedback Channels
Feedback Form: https://docs.qq.com/form/page/DTFhKS2htTENrVFRF
Discord: https://discord.gg/uxXgTuk9XF
QQ Groups: Group ①: 682438722, Group ②: 615769890
Support Email: support@such-one.com
