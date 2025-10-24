 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20528313 Edited 25 October 2025 – 11:26:10 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

New Beta update available.

The build introduces additional control over locomotion style with the following options:

🕺 Arm-Swing Slider

The slider blends Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing locomotion:

  • 0 – Full Walk-In-Place (no arm-swing movement)

  • 0.5 – Equal mix of Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing

  • 1 – Full Arm-Swing (no Walk-In-Place)

🔄 Sync Swing Toggle

When enabled, arm movement must occur in opposite directions to generate motion.

Accessing the Beta Branch

  • Open Steam Library

  • Right-click VRockerPropertiesBetas

  • Select the beta branch

  • You may need to uninstall and reinstall to see the new slider

Feedback

Feedback would be great. Comments can be posted on Discord (link on the store page).

Thanks!

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20528313
Windows 64-bit VRocker Content Depot 1143751
