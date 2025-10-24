This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Beta update available.

The build introduces additional control over locomotion style with the following options:

🕺 Arm-Swing Slider

The slider blends Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing locomotion:

0 – Full Walk-In-Place (no arm-swing movement)

0.5 – Equal mix of Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing

1 – Full Arm-Swing (no Walk-In-Place)

🔄 Sync Swing Toggle

When enabled, arm movement must occur in opposite directions to generate motion.



Accessing the Beta Branch

Open Steam Library

Right-click VRocker → Properties → Betas

Select the beta branch

You may need to uninstall and reinstall to see the new slider

Feedback

Feedback would be great. Comments can be posted on Discord (link on the store page).



Thanks!