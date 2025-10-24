New Beta update available.
The build introduces additional control over locomotion style with the following options:
🕺 Arm-Swing Slider
The slider blends Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing locomotion:
0 – Full Walk-In-Place (no arm-swing movement)
0.5 – Equal mix of Walk-In-Place and Arm-Swing
1 – Full Arm-Swing (no Walk-In-Place)
🔄 Sync Swing Toggle
When enabled, arm movement must occur in opposite directions to generate motion.
Accessing the Beta Branch
Open Steam Library
Right-click VRocker → Properties → Betas
Select the beta branch
You may need to uninstall and reinstall to see the new slider
Feedback
Feedback would be great. Comments can be posted on Discord (link on the store page).
Thanks!
Changed depots in beta branch