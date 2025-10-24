New Cosmetics!Our next update is a cute and cosmetic one, coming your way on October 24th. A little Halloween treat to tide you over until our next major content update. We’re adding an all-new hat to the game for those of you who want to show off a little Halloween Spirit! From October 24th, the Cat-O’-Lantern Hat will become a permanent addition to Tales of Seikyu and can be purchased from Miss Ama’s shop.
We know you’ve been asking for more cosmetic items and our Halloween hat is just the beginning. You can also expect another small update on October 31st, which will bring yet another cosmetic item to Miss Ama’s shop – the Lantern Spirit Hat! As if that wasn’t cool enough, we’re currently working on an all new cosmetic feature for Tales of Seikyu in the form of wearable tails! While these won’t be quite ready in time for Halloween, you can definitely expect them in our next major content update.
Fireshine Games Publisher SaleIf you’re yet to start your Seikyu adventure or you’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to introduce your friends to the game, then we’ve got great news! Tales of Seikyu is part of the Fireshine Games Publisher Sale going live today at 5pm UTC at a whopping 25% discount until November 7th. We’re thrilled to be part of such a great catalogue of games and we hope you’ll check out all the other Fireshine Games discounts too ◝(˶˃ ᵕ ˂˶) ◜♡
Countdown to Our Next Community BetaIt’s not long now until our next community beta, coming on the 31st of October, where we’ll be testing out the French and Spanish localisations for the game (along with some bug fixes and QoL improvements). We know how excited you’ve been for these localisations and we want to make sure they’re the best possible quality, which is why they’re undergoing a period of beta testing before they go live on the main branch of the game later on this year.
If you’d like to join the community beta for the opportunity to experience the game in French and/or Spanish, then make sure you join our official Discord for more information in the announcements channel on the 31st of October.
A Sneak Peek at December's Update!We hope our little Halloween treat will help you to work up an appetite, because our next major content update is coming this winter, and it’s full of tasty new features that we just know you’re going to love.
- New Story Content: Each chapter brings you closer to uncovering the secrets of your ancestry and unlocking your fox form.
- New Yokai Transformation: Master the power of ice as the beautiful Yuki-Onna with the ability to freeze water and perform chilling, frozen attacks against your enemies!
- Pet Adoption: Meet all-new animal companions, including cats, dogs, lizards, and aardwolves! Earn their trust by feeding and interacting with them and build them a cozy bed to invite them into your home. Pets with a high enough level of affection might just reward you with rare gifts!
- New Heart Events: Grow your relationships. Will the seeds of friendship blossom into romance?
- New Boss Battles: Your rivalry with the Tanuki clan grows deeper.
- New Customisations: You know who’d look awesome in little hats? Your pets!
- And More: Keep an eye out for more teasers coming soon.
There’s so much to look forward to on the horizon and we’re so happy to have you here with us on our Early Access journey. 2025 really feels like it is flying by, but we guess all great adventures feel that way! If you want even more Tales of Seikyu news, information, and fun, don’t forget to follow us on X, Bluesky, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and Discord! Oh, and make sure you’re signed up to the Fireshine Games newsletter too.
