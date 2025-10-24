Welcome, speedrunners, level creators, and 2D lovers!

It has been five years since an update came to life in the pre-Final Edition era. This major update brings lots of new features, optimizations, and fixes:

Vertical moving platforms: By popular request from GGHallGamer, platforms can now move vertically as well as horizontally. Place several moving platforms next to each other to create a larger platform and open up new paths in your levels. But beware — heroes and enemies can be crushed if the platform reaches the ceiling!

Moving spikes: Also requested by GGHallGamer, spike boxes can now move up, down, left, or right. This adds a whole new layer of challenge and excitement for both creating and running levels.

New achievements: Hard mode, Expert mode, and EXTREME MODE! Complete levels with very low clear rates to unlock these elite achievements.

Optimized Main Menu: The Main Menu has been slightly redesigned to make stats and options easier for newcomers to understand.

New tutorial mode: Based on feedback from several players, newcomers can now access the Tutorial list, where each level teaches a specific mechanic. Don’t worry — you can still complete these levels and earn world records.

Optimized camera: The camera now moves less, providing a calmer and smoother gameplay experience.

100 levels listed per filter category: Browse a larger catalogue of levels — 100 levels per category for now. The plan is to implement pagination so you can access all levels, not just a limited selection. Remember, you can create your own playlists at dashworld.online via the game's "Playlists" menu if you want specific levels listed.

Toggle screen shake on/off: Also requested by Devonrv, this option can be found in the Settings menu of the Main Menu.

Fixes and optimizations:

Fixed collision issues where bullets would sometimes miss metal crates.

Prevented shooting through platforms from underneath.

Fixed collision errors when possessing a power-up and touching a sploder.

Corrected slopes being drawn incorrectly when spikes were nearby.

Adjusted achievements: Previously, some achievements required 50K plays. They now cap at 10K plays.

Added difficulty display in Run Mode.

Updated default featured playlists: Tutorials, Arcade Mode, Runner Levels, and Hardcore Concerned are now featured.

Fixed crashes when the camera follows the world record ghost while the player dies.

Fixed broken Discord invite in the Main Menu.

Made Underground theme slightly less dark — it is no longer pitch black.

Optimized enemy movement on slopes.

Remaining issues:

Some problems with moving spikes' collision masks.

Minor jitter when moving enemies collide with moving spikes.

Occasional unfair deaths caused by vertical platforms crushing the player.

All of these are being addressed for Build 3000 Patch 1.

Please leave any feedback you think could help, and report bugs on our Discord server:

https://discord.gg/N8x6AhUg

A huge thanks to GGHallGamer, Devonrv, and everyone who provided great input, feedback, and critique. This is what makes a community-driven game come to life!

DASH ON! — BD